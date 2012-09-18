Appeals Court Tells Feds To Stop Deporting Witnesses

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The Ninth Circuit is putting its foot down after an illegal immigrant who could have proven a man’s innocence was deported ahead of the man’s trial.Jonathan Leal-Del Carmen was convicted of bringing illegal aliens into the country after a witness for the defence, who was an illegal immigrant, was deported before being allowed to testify in his favour, The Wall Street Journal’s Law Blog reported Friday.



And now the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit has ruled “deportation of witnesses favourable to the defence is not permitted in our circuit.”

What the ruling means is if an illegal alien can prove beneficial for the defence, that immigrant gets to stay in the country and can’t be deported before he or she is useful in criminal proceedings.

