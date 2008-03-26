Illegal Imigrants to Save Social Security?

That the United States (and the rest of the Western world) has an impending entitlements and pension crisis to solve shouldn’t be news to anyone. That this crisis could be partially solved by illegal immigration, however, may come as a shock, at least to Lou Dobbs. Kevin Drum at the Washington Monthly argues that, by being younger, having more kids, and paying payroll taxes, illegals save social security about $13 billion a year.



