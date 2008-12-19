Legal Downloads Growing Faster Than Piracy

The recession is not driving music lovers to piracy. Just away from their CD players.
The volume of legal music downloaded in Q3 increased 29% over the same period a year ago. That beats the growth in illegal music downloads over peer-to-peer networks, which rose 23% y/y.
Overall demand for music declined 2% in the third quarter, research group NPD reports. More of their numbers:
- Fifteen per cent of Internet users purchased music from online music stores, such as iTunes and AmazonMP3, which is an increase of 2 percentage points over last year and equates to approximately 2.8 million additional music-download customers.
- The volume of CDs purchased declined by 19 per cent in Q3 compared to last year.
- Year-over-year consumer demand for music among Internet users in the U.S. fell 2 per cent in the third quarter (Q3) of 2008.
- CD sales volume were among teens (down 34 per cent) and among adults age 26 to 35 (down 36 per cent). CD purchases by adults age 36 and older showed a more moderate decline of 10 per cent.
See Also:
Web Music Service iLike On The Block
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.