Illegally Downloading Songs Will Cost This Woman $10,000 A Pop

Jammie Thomas-Rasset

Photo: YouTube via CBS

Illegally downloading Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believing” and other 80s classics will cost a Minnesota woman a pretty penny.The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eight Circuit approved on Tuesday a total of $222,000 in damages for 24 tracks Jammie Thomas-Rasset allegedly shared, the Wall Street Journal’s Law Blog reported.



The case is one of the first major file-sharing cases to go to verdict, and damages could have been higher.

A jury previously found Thomas-Rasset was liable for $1.9 million for illegally downloading songs from now-defunct Kazaa. But a district court reduced the damages.

Others have been in the news recently over illegal song-sharing.

Last month, a federal court in Massachusetts upheld a $675,000 penalty against Joel Tenenbaum, a Boston University graduate, for pirating 31 tracks as a teenager, according to NPR.

That is $21,000 per song—quite a bit pricier than Thomas-Rasset’s $9,250.

DON’T MISS: Steve Wynn Awarded $20 Million In Feud With ‘Girls Gone Wild’ Founder >



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.