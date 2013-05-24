11 Awesome 'Illegal' Airbnb Apartments You Can Rent In New York Right Now

Earlier this week, an administrative law judge in New York City ruled that a man renting out his East Village apartment through Airbnb violated the city’s law.
New York City has a law that makes it illegal for people to rent out their homes or apartments for less than 29 days. The law is actionable only as a secondary offence, however.
Still, a good amount of apartments you find on Airbnb don’t require a minimum stay of that long. Instead, some hosts only require you stay for a couple of nights.
Some of these illegally-listed properties come with outdoor showers, hot tubs, and amazing views of the city skyline.
Note: Click the link below each image to see the full listing on Airbnb.
This small, sunny studio in West Village is ideal for one person or couples. Minimum stay: 2 nights.
Union Square is located in the heart of Manhattan. For $175 per night, you can have this entire loft all to yourself and be within walking distance to the West Village. Minimum stay: 4 nights.
Park Slope is considered to be one of the best neighborhoods in NYC. The host is even willing to share the harvest from her organic farm located in the backyard. Minimum stay: 2 nights.
Living like a modern-day New Yorker will be easy in this Alphabet City apartment. The bedroom gets lots of natural light and looks over Avenue A and Tompkins Square Park. Minimum stay: None listed.
Astoria is a hip, up-and-coming neighbourhood located in Long Island. Other than its beautiful interior decor, this 2 bedroom home has an outdoor shower and hot tub in the backyard. Minimum stay: 5 nights.
A newly-renovated and refurnished 1 BR/1 BA apartment in Upper East Side. It features hardwood floors, granite countertops in the kitchen, and 42
Greenpoint is a hip, relatively quiet neighbourhood in Brooklyn. This loft features a modern kitchen, full bathroom with a clawfoot tub, and even a washer and dryer. Minimum stay: 3 nights.
