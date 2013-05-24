11 Awesome 'Illegal' Airbnb Apartments You Can Rent In New York Right Now

This one’s legal.

Earlier this week, an administrative law judge in New York City ruled that a man renting out his East Village apartment through Airbnb violated the city’s law.



New York City has a law that makes it illegal for people to rent out their homes or apartments for less than 29 days. The law is actionable only as a secondary offence, however.

Still, a good amount of apartments you find on Airbnb don’t require a minimum stay of that long. Instead, some hosts only require you stay for a couple of nights.

Some of these illegally-listed properties come with outdoor showers, hot tubs, and amazing views of the city skyline.

Note: Click the link below each image to see the full listing on Airbnb.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.