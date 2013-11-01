Look At All Of The Illegal Stuff That Happens On Instagram

Instagram is a wonderful app for documenting moments in your life.

Its filters let beginner photographers take decent-looking pictures from the get-go. Tagging lets users quickly find others posting things relevant to their interests. And with the introduction of video, it’s easier than ever to share experiences as they happen.

Of course, some people can’t help but ruin a good thing.

For whatever reason, these people thought it would be a good idea to publicly document their criminal activities. At a time when every online account is somehow tied to others and everything we do can seemingly be tracked, these are the best examples of people using Instagram in the dumbest way possible.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.