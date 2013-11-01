Look At All Of The Illegal Stuff That Happens On Instagram

Instagram is a wonderful app for documenting moments in your life.
Its filters let beginner photographers take decent-looking pictures from the get-go. Tagging lets users quickly find others posting things relevant to their interests. And with the introduction of video, it’s easier than ever to share experiences as they happen.
Of course, some people can’t help but ruin a good thing.
For whatever reason, these people thought it would be a good idea to publicly document their criminal activities. At a time when every online account is somehow tied to others and everything we do can seemingly be tracked, these are the best examples of people using Instagram in the dumbest way possible.
We figured some people might be posting pics of drug paraphernalia or artwork. But on Instagram, users aren't that subtle.
Still, give these people the benefit of the doubt. After all, there's a good chance that they're just dumb teens excited about doing something a little illegal. Then we found people who purport to be dealers ...
People have no problem selling weed on Instagram. But what about something more hardcore: ecstasy. Yup, people are posting that too.
After seeing a few hundred pictures of various types of drugs, I decided to see what other crimes I could find people admitting to. Stealing a sign: check.
Drunk driving: check. Bonus points for taking the pic and posting it to Instagram while driving around at 12:25 AM.
