Republican Candidate Hides Two Small Facts: He Used To Work For Goldman Sachs And Was Charged With Murder

Republican candidate Ilario Pantano tries to hide two small details from his biography: that he worked for Goldman Sachs and he was charged with murder (via @kate_sheppard).



The North Carolina candidate literally clips this info from soundbites used in his ads, according to Star News Online.

Pantano’s ad begins with a clip of a national NBC News reporter, Stone Phillips, talking. “Ilario Pantano, described by one superior as having more integrity, dedication and drive than any Marine he’s ever met…” the anchor says before the ad moves on. It clips off the end of the anchor’s statement that says “… now stands charged with murder.”

Pantano was charged with killing two Iraqis in a raid, though charges were dropped.

And he clips this bit about Goldman:

A second news clip shows another NBC interview with Pantano, in which an anchor again describes his background: “You served in Gulf One, you got out, you got a big great job, a beautiful wife and a kid, then 9/11 happened, you come home, your hair is shaved off, you’re ready to head back into a war zone to help America,” she says.

That clip trimmed out a few words in the middle of the sentence. NBC journalist Ann Curry actually says that Pantano “got a big great job at Goldman Sachs.”

