'I'll Try To Keep Looking Up': Zelda Williams Pays Tribute To Her Father, Robin

Actress Zelda Williams has paid tribute to her late father Robin, by quoting French novelist and aviator Antoine de Saint-Exupéry and his beloved WW2 novella, The Little Prince.
The moving quote she posted on Twitter, Williams, 25, quoted Saint-Exupéry’s line “You – only you – will have stars that can laugh.”
“I love you. I miss you. I’ll try to keep looking up,” she wrote
— Zelda Williams (@zeldawilliams) August 12, 2014
Her response comes after her father’s last tweet, two weeks ago, wishing Zelda a happy birthday.
