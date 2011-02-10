HP announced a whole bunch of new products today, including a tablet PC, WebOS laptops, and a new phone.



At some point, CEO Jon Rubinstein put up this ridiculous slide.

Later TechCrunch blogger Alexia Tsotsis tweeted “I’ll have whatever you’re smoking, HP.”

Then she linked to this image from Engadget.

Frommer uses more words to say much the same thing over here.

