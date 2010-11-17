Mike Ilitch Deal With Pistons, Owner Puts Team Back Up For Public Sale

Mike Ilitch’s exclusive negotiating window to buy the Detroit Pistons has come and gone and current Pistons owner Karen Davidson has re-opened the sale.



Davidson has reportedly begun contacting previously interested buyers.

Ilitch, who already owns the Detroit Tigers and Red Wings, is still expected to finalise a deal with Davidson, but he has lowered his initial offer, which may have irritated Davidson.

It could be simple negotiating tactic by Ilitch or by Davidson, who may be trying to apply pressure by contacting other bidders. At this point, however, a deal is not done between and it remains to be seen whether another buyer steps forward.

