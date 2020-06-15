Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar supports calls to dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department: 'you can't really reform a department that is rotten to the root'

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) speaks to a crowd gathered for a march to defund the Minneapolis Police Department on June 6, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar said Sunday she supported calls to dismantle and defund the Minneapolis Police Department.

“This is our opportunity as a city to come together and have the conversation of what public safety looks like,” the Democratic lawmaker told CNN’s Jake Tapper.

Omar said she expects the existing police force to be replaced, but it had to first be dismantled to allow a conversation to start.

The Minneapolis City Council voted unanimously to pursue a community-led system to replace the current police department.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Democrat, said Sunday she supported calls to defund and dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department following the police killing of 46-year-old George Floyd on May 25.

“You can’t really reform a department that is rotten to the root, what you can do is rebuild,” Omar told Jake Tapper during an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Activists around the US have called for local law enforcement agencies to be defunded, dismantled, and rebuilt in another form following repeated instances at police brutality toward African Americans. The catalyst for the ongoing protests was the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old man who was killed after a white police officer was recorded kneeling on his neck for more than eight minutes amid his calls that he couldn’t breathe and after he lost consciousness.

That officer – Derek Chauvin – and three others have been fired from the Minneapolis Police Department and have faced charges for their involvement in Floyd’s death, but protests have continued nationwide as activists call for broader reforms to US police forces.

“And so this is our opportunity as a city to come together and have the conversation of what public safety looks like,” Omar continued. “Who enforces the most dangerous crimes that take place in our community? And just like San Francisco did, they’re moving toward a process where there is a separation of the kind of crimes that solicit the help of officers and the kind of crimes that we should have someone else respond to.”

"You can't really reform a department that is rotten to the root. What you can do is rebuild," Rep. Ilhan Omar explains her calls to defund the police departments. "No one is saying crimes will not be investigated." #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/t3q10iJv3C — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) June 14, 2020

Not all have supported such proposals. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, for example, was booed by a group of protestors after he said he did not support the defunding of the police department. Former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic Party’s presumptive nominee for president, has called for an increase in funding to reform police forces to reduce racism.

“Shame on you,” protestors chanted toward the mayor. “Go home, Jacob, go home.”

The Minneapolis City Council on Friday voted unanimously to pursue a community-led public safety system to replace the police department. According to the resolution, the city council will begin a year-long process involving “every willing community member in Minneapolis” to create a new model for public safety in the city.

Omar said in advocating for dismantling the city police force, she was also advocating for some other model to replace it.

“Nobody is saying that the community is not going to be kept safe,” she said. “Nobody is saying crime will not be investigated. No one is saying that we are not going to have proper response when community members are in danger.”

She added: “What we are saying is the current infrastructure that exists as policing in our city should not exist anymore, and we can’t go about creating a different process with the same infrastructure in place.”

Read more:

Police have released bodycam footage showing the struggle before the fatal shooting of Black man Rayshard Brooks by Atlanta police

Atlanta protesters set a Wendy’s on fire after police fatally shot a Black man at the drive-thru

Atlanta police fatally shot a Black man outside a Wendy’s after he fell asleep at the drive-thru, then later grabbed an officer’s Taser

Atlanta’s police chief resigned just 24 hours after police fatally shot a Black man outside a Wendy’s

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.