The Nastiest Divorce Battle In History And The Hedge Fund It's Tearing Apart -- NEW DETAILS

New details have emerged about the nasty divorce battle that threatens to destroy Ikos, a multi-billion hedge fund.



The fund’s founders, Martin Coward and Elena Ambrosiadou, you’ll remember, were one of Britain’s most wealthy and glamorous couples throughout the 90s and into the last decade.

Now it’s clear that the rift started when a trader stole Ambrosiadou’s top secret trading algorithms. And she grew suspicious of her husband, who she believes orchestrated the theft because he had plans to launch a rival fund.

Obviously, their relationship has turned south. Unfortunately, Coward and Ambrosiadou might take the multi-billion fund that they built together down with it.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.