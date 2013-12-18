P&G Will Show Its 'Feminist' Pantene Ad In The US [THE BRIEF]

Pantene P&G’s feminist Pantene ad.

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

Procter & Gamble will expand to the United States its feminist ad for Pantene that went viral after being promoted by Facebook COO and “Lean In” author Sheryl Sandberg. The ad, from BBDO’s Manila office, was initially run in the Philippines, but struck a chord with viewers elsewhere for showing how certain behaviours (like being assertive) are seen as admirable in men, but deplorable in women.

Luke Aker of the digital creative studio Ikonik Films made the most epic used car commercial we’ve ever seen to hawk his 1996 Nissan Maxima. Shot in black and white and accompanied by stirring music and opus-level historical background, the video ad promises “an unprecedented sports sedan fully loaded with an engine, wheels, tires, and an automatic transmission.”

Facebook will run auto-play video ads in some users’ newsfeeds that will begin with the sound off until they are clicked or tapped by the user. Facebook has been experimenting with auto-play video for some time now, and said in a post on its blog that it is beginning a trial period for marketers with a series of videos to promote the upcoming movie Divergent.

AgencySpy reports that the Kansas City-based agency Barkley has been forced to make staff cuts. It’s also reporting that AKQA cut about 1% of its staff at its San Francisco office.

Chobani will have Droga5 handle its digital and social accounts, just a few months after naming it lead creative agency.

Olson acquired the digital consulting firm PulsePoint.

The Interactive Advertising Bureau published a list of eight headlines for digital publishers to think about as we enter 2014. Among the big trends highlighted are the shift to mobile viewing, the internet of things, and the growth of the so-called viewable web.

Broadcast TV ad spend dropped 18% this past quarter from a year ago, according to a new report from Kantar Media. The drop is attributed in large part to lack of a Summer Olympics this year.

Y&R Indonesia copywriter Mita Diran passed away this past weekend shortly after tweeting about working for 30 consecutive hours. The news comes seven months after a 24-year-old Ogilvy PR staffer died from a heart-attack at his desk.

