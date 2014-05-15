Ikea's New Ad Puts A Twist On The Traditional Family Tree

Ikea’s new German ad puts a twist on the traditional family tree.

The campaign shows Ikea furniture between generations with the tagline “where family starts,” according to AdWeek.

The series of advertisements are based on the fact that more than 10% of Europeans are reportedly conceived on Ikea beds.

Here’s one of the ads from the campaign.

And yes, that’s a washing machine near the bottom.

