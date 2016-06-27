Ikea's dark chocolate is being recalled because it has milk and nuts in it

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Swedish furniture company IKEA has recalled two dark chocolate products in Australia because they have two undeclared allergens in them – milk and hazelnuts.

The NSW Food Authority issued a notice on the recall late on Monday night, saying the 100g packets of CHOKLAD MÖRK 60% and CHOKLAD MÖRK 70% – dark chocolate sold in IKEA stores across Australia, saying products labelled up to Best Before: 2017.04.02, failed to carry a warning about the potential allergens.

The products carry the IKEA logo. While the business is famous for flat pack, self-assembled furniture, it’s also developed a popular range of Swedish foods and other edible products.

Dark chocolate by definition should not normally contain milk, but a 2015 study of 100 different dark chocolates by the US Food and Drug Administration found milk in 15% of the bars tested.

“Consumers who have a milk or hazelnut allergy or intolerance may have a reaction if the product is consumed,” the NSW food authority warned in issuing the recall, which could not yet be found on the IKEA website on Monday evening.

Both products were for sale online without any warnings when Business Insider checked.

The government body says consumers can return the products, which costs 90 cents and $2.99, to the place of purchase for a refund and says consumers should contact IKEA for more information.

Here’s what the chocolates look like:

