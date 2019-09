The 2013 Ikea catalogue will use augmented reality technology, reports Apartment Therapy.



You’ll get a paper catalogue in the mail, but with help from the free Ikea app, it’ll become an enhanced visual experience through your smartphone.

Check out the video below for a demo of how it will work:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.