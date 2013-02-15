Ikea's Brilliant Ad Offers Crib To Babies Born 9 Months After Tonight

There are some really awful Valentine’s day promotions out there — we’re looking at you Hooters “No ring? Give her wings!” deal. This ad by Ikea Australia is not one of them.



In the best Valentine’s Day deal maybe ever, Ikea took out an ad in Australian newspapers with a coupon for a free crib for babies born on November 14, exactly nine months from Valentine’s day.

All you need is to keep the coupon, provide “proof of birth,” and maybe induce labour.

Oh, and “delivery not included.”

Photo: Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.