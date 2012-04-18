IKEA Just Beat Apple To A Slick Web-Connected TV

Here’s your must-watch furniture/gadget promotional video of the day.



IKEA is getting into the smart TV business, with its upcoming “Uppleva” connected television set. (Uppleva means “experience” in Swedish. We looked it up).

The video is pretty quirky and charming. Let’s just hope the TV isn’t made out of particle board like a lot of IKEA stuff. The clip comes to us via Twitter from Fortune’s Miguel Helft.

Watch:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

