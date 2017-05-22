Ikea shoppers can now book an Airtasker in store to assemble their furniture at home

Airtasker kiosk at Ikea Tempe in Sydney. (Source: supplied)

Labour exchange startup Airtasker has scored a landmark deal with Ikea to place kiosks in stores so shoppers can immediately book help to assemble their furniture.

The pilot sees Ikea’s Tempe store fitted with several electronic kiosks to book assembly for residents located in the Sydney metropolitan area.

Jobs booked from the Ikea kiosks can only be taken up by Airtaskers who meet certain criteria, such as having an ABN, passing a police check, having at least 80% completed task rate and a four-star rating.

Ikea already has its own assembly service, but with fees starting at $55 and scaling up depending on the product’s value, along with a potential wait, the Airtasker kiosk offers an alternative to those that don’t mind negotiating a price.

Airtasker says that already around 15% of its jobs involve furniture assembly.

Airtasker chief Tim Fung said furniture assembly “can be one of the most stressful tasks around” if you don’t have the right expertise.

“We’re hoping it will save users time, money and perhaps even their relationship.”

The Ikea deal follows Airtasker’s other new partnerships this year – a security relationship with Commonwealth Bank and another with Unions NSW for worker rights.

