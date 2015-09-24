We know exactly how Ryan Reynolds feels -- we once tried to put together an IKEA bookcase that supposedly only takes 5 minutes

In a hilarious video for GQ Magazine, Ryan Reynolds struggles to put together an IKEA crib. Well, we know exactly how he feels. Last year IKEA unveiled a line of furniture called REGISSÖR which the company claimed would take less than 5 minutes to assemble. We bought three of them at the time to put the 5-minutes-or-less claim to the test.
