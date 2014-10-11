VIDEO: Ikea Brags Its New Furniture Takes Only 5 Minutes To Assemble -- Here's The Truth

Earlier this week, IKEA unveiled a new line of furniture called REGISSÖR. The company claims it takes less than 5 minutes to assemble, and they even released a video showing someone putting together a bookcase in 3.5 minutes.

To test this 5-minutes-or-less assembly claim, we bought three IKEA REGISSÖR bookcases and got Business Insider reporter Pam Engel, executive editor Joe Weisenthal, and CEO Henry Blodget to each assemble one. Watch what happens.

Produced by Will Wei. Additional camera by Justin Gmoser.

