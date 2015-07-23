IKEA offers to repair millions of its most popular dressers after 2 kids were crushed to death

IKEA is offering to repair 27 million dressers after two children were crushed by them, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The retailer is launching a repair program for 7 million of its highly popular Malm chest and 20 million other products, according to the CPSC.

There have been five reported deaths involving IKEA chests and dressers since 1989, according to the CPSC. Four injuries have also been reported.

A 2-year-old boy from West Chester, Pennsylvania died last year “after a Malm 6-drawer chest tipped over and pinned him against the bed,” according to the CPSC. Another boy was trapped and killed by a 3-drawer Malm chest.

IKEA is offering a free wall anchoring kit for consumers with the dressers in its stores. The kit ensures the dressers will not tip over.

“A child dies every two weeks and a child is injured every 24 minutes in the U.S. from furniture or TVs tipping over,” a press release from the CSPC states. “To help prevent injuries and deaths, CPSC and IKEA urge consumers to securely anchor furniture and TVs to prevent these tragedies and make their home a safer place.”

We’ve reached out to IKEA and will update when we hear back.

