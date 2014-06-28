Ikea Launches The First Website On Instagram [THE BRIEF]

Ikea, with the help of ad agency Instinct, created a new website to launch its PS 2014 collection and the website is built entirely through Instagram. The agency released a short video to show how the Instagram site works. Each of the 34 items in the PS 2014 line has its own Instagram account so shoppers can take a closer look at the products and get inspired when decorating their own spaces at home.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Publicis Groupe launched a full-service digital agency Thursday called ROAR. The agency will have its headquarters in New York with offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Boston, London, and Hong Kong.

More women are using social media outlets like Twitter to follow the World Cup than men according to new data released by Tomorrow Focus Media. Nearly four in 10 women are using social media (compared to 3 in 10 men) in Germany to follow tournament updates.

Twitter reported that there have been over 300 million World Cup related tweets since the tournament kicked off about two weeks ago.

Digiday looks at five brands, including Coca-Cola and Dell, that are taking advertising and branding to a new level by creating their own content sites and are using their own editorial staffs.

Carrot Creative launched a colourful new campaign for The Nature Conservancy in partnership with Martin Guitars to save elephants. The #SaveElephants initiative website features tons of information about the current elephant poaching problem in a colourful and creative way.

Seven agencies are competing for Infiniti‘s global account, Adweek reports. Agencies still in the running include Publicis, Havas Worldwide, M&C Saatchi and Crispin Porter + Bogusky.

AgencySpy looks at a new study released by The Terri & Sandi Solution, one of this year’s EFFIE award winning agencies, that shows women feel that advertisers completely misunderstand them. 91% of women surveyed said they felt this way.

Starbucks looks to increase afternoon sales with the launch of new smoothie products, Mashable reports. The smoothie line is expected to launch in Starbucks stores sometime next year.

Previously on Business Insider Advertising:

