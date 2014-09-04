IKEA Parodied Apple's Product Ads To Promote Its New Catalogue -- And The Results Are Hysterical

YouTube/IKEA Singapore IKEA’s Jony Ive unveils ‘a device so simple and intuitive, using it feels almost familiar’

They say imitation is the greatest form of flattery, but IKEA’s new ad promoting its new catalogue “bookbook” flat out mocks Apple’s famous product commercials.

Apple’s ads are known for close-up shots, blank backgrounds and elaborate descriptions, starring the likes of Jony Ive, the company’s chief designer, and Craig Federighi, the company’s chief software engineer.

You can tell from this iPad Air spot below, even the colour and style of Jörgen Eghammer’s shirt is no coincidence:

YouTube/Apple IKEA clearly watched a few Apple ads before making one of their own.

“The 2015 IKEA catalogue comes fully charged, and the battery is eternal,” says Eghammer.

Eghammer also points out the catalogue’s “tactile touch technology,” a phrase so redundant that if you didn’t know this was a spoof already, you do now.

The 2:30 “bookbook” ad is worth watching just for IKEA’s hilariously literal takes on technology.

“If you want to share a particularly inspiring item, you literally share it,” says Eghammer.

Check out the ad here:

