IKEA Now Brews And Sells Its Own Beer

Photo: Ikea

Those who just go to IKEA for the Swedish meatballs (no shame) have another reason to rejoice: The build-your-own furniture haven is now brewing and selling its own beer.Like all of IKEA’s products, the dark lager (which translates to the easy-to-pronounce Öl Mörk Lager) and regular brew (called Öl Ljus Lager) come at a reasonable price of £1.75, about $2.75 USD.



Unfortunately, for the time being, the beer is only available in the United Kingdom.

But those who have tried it seem to like the brew. The beer ranking social network, Untapped, gives the beer a rating of 3.46 out of five thus far.

“This is actually surprisingly good – quite smokey with crisp hops. I’m impressed,” one reviewer says.

So, if you’re lucky enough to live in the UK, put your kids in the ball pit and drink up.

