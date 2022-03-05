We visited Ikea’s new micro store in London, and saw how it solves one of the worst things about shopping at the chain, which psychologists say can drive couples to divorce

- Ikea opened a new micro store in London in February.
- The new store is part of its push to open in urban areas and be more accessible to shoppers.
- This store was far easier and more enjoyable to shop that its bigger locations.
Swedish flatpack furniture giant Ikea opened its new micro store in London in February.
The new store is located in Kings Mall in Hammersmith, West London, which is a 25-minute tube ride to Central London.
Ikea bought the entire mall and has let spaces to other retailers including German grocery chain Lidl and fast-fashion giant H&M. It spent $227 million (£170 million) buying and redeveloping the space.
The new store is about a quarter of the size of its other stores, which are mostly located on the edge of major cities or in suburban areas.
It has already opened eight of these stores across the world and plans to open as many as 50 in total.
Source: Insider.
The idea is that these stores make the Ikea shopping experience more accessible to urban customers.
Rather than having to traipse out of town, get stuck in traffic, and spend an entire day in a windowless warehouse, shoppers can now nip to a more local store when they need to decorate their house.
The experience was game-changing.
The store was spread across two floors so the shopping experience is not at all overwhelming.
Ikea stores have been coined a “relationship death-trap” and a cause of divorce by psychologists as their maze-like layout and endless choice fuels the fire for arguments in store.
Sources: The Wall Street Journal and The Cut.
But not at this location.
While there were still lots of choice …
… the size limitation of the store meant it couldn’t overwhelm customers with products.
The layout was easy to navigate.
On each floor, we found a corridor of room mockups where you can see Ikea products in use.
The idea is that this inspires customers to recreate these rooms in their homes.
While there was a ton of smaller home decor items on offer …
… you could also shop for larger furniture items.
… bathroom appliances …
… and pick out a new kitchen.
There were computers dotted around the store where you can map out your dream space.
The returns department was right of the front of the store, making it easy for shoppers to pop in, rather than having to weave their way through the entire building.
Shelves were well-stocked and inventory was pretty neat, making it a very pleasant budget shopping experience.
Even the most discounted items were well-presented.
In the larger Ikea stores, customers have a chance to pick up furniture items near the checkout and purchase these there and then.
In this location, you could view the larger furniture pieces in person but would need to order these online or via its app and have them shipped to you. This means there are no large trolleys to reckon with and checkout is speedier.
Ikea meatball loyalists won’t be disappointed either.
This location also has a cafe, which is right at the front of the store, making it easy for anyone to drop in.
There’s also a deli on the outside of the store, which has a separate entrance.
Here, customers can buy sandwiches and coffees and sit under cover.
This is also where you’ll find Ikea’s popular snacks.
As we headed out of the store and into the fresh air we realized that was just about the least stressful Ikea experience we’ve had and can’t wait to go back.
More From Business Insider Australia
-
4 consumer spending trends on the rise in 2021
-
Further extensions to the Sydney lockdown could push Australia into recession, economists warn
-
The Australian property market feels like 2017 again, when sales were peaking and an intervention was imminent
-
Trader Joe’s is more expensive than Aldi and Walmart for nearly every grocery item, with a few notable exceptions