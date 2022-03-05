We visited Ikea’s new micro store in London, and saw how it solves one of the worst things about shopping at the chain, which psychologists say can drive couples to divorce

Swedish flatpack furniture giant Ikea opened its new micro store in London in February.

The new store is located in Kings Mall in Hammersmith, West London, which is a 25-minute tube ride to Central London.

Ikea bought the entire mall and has let spaces to other retailers including German grocery chain Lidl and fast-fashion giant H&M. It spent $227 million (£170 million) buying and redeveloping the space. Hammersmith Ikea Insider/Mary Hanbury

The new store is about a quarter of the size of its other stores, which are mostly located on the edge of major cities or in suburban areas.

It has already opened eight of these stores across the world and plans to open as many as 50 in total. Hammersmith Ikea Insider/Mary Hanbury Source: Insider

The idea is that these stores make the Ikea shopping experience more accessible to urban customers.

Rather than having to traipse out of town, get stuck in traffic, and spend an entire day in a windowless warehouse, shoppers can now nip to a more local store when they need to decorate their house.

The experience was game-changing.

The store was spread across two floors so the shopping experience is not at all overwhelming. Hammersmith Ikea Insider/Mary Hanbury

Ikea stores have been coined a “relationship death-trap” and a cause of divorce by psychologists as their maze-like layout and endless choice fuels the fire for arguments in store. Hammersmith Ikea Insider/Mary Hanbury Sources: The Wall Street Journal and The Cut

But not at this location. Hammersmith Ikea Insider/Mary Hanbury

While there were still lots of choice … Hammersmith Ikea Insider/Mary Hanbury

… the size limitation of the store meant it couldn’t overwhelm customers with products. Hammersmith Ikea Insider/Mary Hanbury

The layout was easy to navigate. Hammersmith Ikea Insider/Mary Hanbury

On each floor, we found a corridor of room mockups where you can see Ikea products in use. Hammersmith Ikea Insider/Mary Hanbury

The idea is that this inspires customers to recreate these rooms in their homes. Hammersmith Ikea Insider/Mary Hanbury

While there was a ton of smaller home decor items on offer … Hammersmith Ikea Insider/Mary Hanbury

… you could also shop for larger furniture items. Hammersmith Ikea Insider/Mary Hanbury

… bathroom appliances … Hammersmith Ikea Insider/Mary Hanbury

… and pick out a new kitchen. Hammersmith Ikea Insider/Mary Hanbury

There were computers dotted around the store where you can map out your dream space. Hammersmith Ikea Insider/Mary Hanbury

The returns department was right of the front of the store, making it easy for shoppers to pop in, rather than having to weave their way through the entire building.

Shelves were well-stocked and inventory was pretty neat, making it a very pleasant budget shopping experience. Hammersmith Ikea Insider/Mary Hanbury

Even the most discounted items were well-presented. Hammersmith Ikea Insider/Mary Hanbury

In the larger Ikea stores, customers have a chance to pick up furniture items near the checkout and purchase these there and then. Hammersmith Ikea Insider/Mary Hanbury

In this location, you could view the larger furniture pieces in person but would need to order these online or via its app and have them shipped to you. This means there are no large trolleys to reckon with and checkout is speedier. Hammersmith Ikea Insider/Mary Hanbury

Ikea meatball loyalists won’t be disappointed either. Hammersmith Ikea Insider/Mary Hanbury

This location also has a cafe, which is right at the front of the store, making it easy for anyone to drop in. Hammersmith Ikea Insider/Mary Hanbury

There’s also a deli on the outside of the store, which has a separate entrance. Hammersmith Ikea Insider/Mary Hanbury

Here, customers can buy sandwiches and coffees and sit under cover. Hammersmith Ikea Insider/Mary Hanbury

This is also where you’ll find Ikea’s popular snacks. Hammersmith Ikea Insider/Mary Hanbury