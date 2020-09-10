IKEA has a little-known bargain section where everything costs under $10

IKEA Everything is available for under $US10 on IKEA’s bargains page.

IKEA has a little known bargain section of its website where everything costs under $US10.

The bargain page features dozens of items for your home, including necessities like coat hangers and plates.

There are also stylish decor items like woven seagrass baskets, faux plants, and trendy wooden serving bowls.

IKEA may be known for its cheap and cheerful furniture and home decor, but as most people who’ve visited the Swedish store in person or online will be able to attest, your shopping basket can very easily add up. Before you know it, you’re $US300 down with too many things to fit in the car home.

However, it turns out there’s a little known section on the IKEA website that could help you keep your costs down while giving your home a refresh.

IKEA’s Under $US10 page is full of items that are, unsurprisingly, under $US10.

“We love offering the best quality products at an affordable price. Now we’re making it even easier to shop and find what you want for under $US10,” the website says.

From essentials like plates and coat hangers to stylish wooden serving bowls and trendy woven seagrass baskets, whether you’re after something you need or just something you want, there are plenty of bargains to be had.

There are also lots of items to help with your home organisation, like cutlery drawer dividers, pot lid organisers, and plate holders.

