IKEA just opened an innovation lab in Copenhagen and it's gorgeously Scandinavian

This week IKEA opened its very first Space10 innovation lab, named for the medium that IKEA works in (space) and the language coders speak (1’s and 0’s).

It’s in the increasingly cool meatpacking district of Copenhagen, Denmark.

IKEA concept innovation manager Göran Nilsson tells Tech Insider that it’s a place built to “explore wild ideas.”

Here’s how.

Space10 describes itself as 'a future-living lab and exhibition space.' IKEA US There are air plants. IKEA US And face plants. IKEA US Even a couch desk. IKEA US The space itself is deeply Scandinavian -- clean yet warm. Ikea It's a partnership between IKEA, the creative agency Art Rebels, and a rotating group of college students. IKEA US Göran Nilsson says that the overarching goals is to understand the future of urban living -- and the consequences of living in cities. IKEA US Space10's first project is the 'Fresh Living Lab,' where student designers are emphasising healthier and more sustainable living in cities. IKEA US The collaboration is with a dozen students from the Copenhagen Institute of Interaction Design. They have worked with IKEA to create super-cool prototypes. IKEA US One particularly impressive prototype is a table that transfers heat to generate electricity. The idea is that your body heat could generate enough power to charge your phone. via GIPHY If IKEA were trying to demo ideas like that in house, Nilsson says that 'it would have taken a year or two.' But a student did it in two weeks. IKEA US Nilsson says that IKEA chose Copenhagen because it's young, bold, and ambitious. It's intent on becoming the cycling capital of the world by 2020, and it already has the most innovative restaurant on earth, Noma. shutterstock Space10 is a digital environment 'that smells like sawdust,' Nilsson says, making it very IKEA. IKEA US Nilsson says that there will be more Space 10s to come in places like Brooklyn, Los Angeles, or Shanghai. 'This is the start,' he says, 'not the ending.' IKEA US

