IKEA Japan's new 'detoxing' black hot dog looks unbelievably disgusting in real life

IKEA recently launched a hot dog in Japan that features a black bun and giant sausage coloured with bamboo charcoal.

The new Ninja Dog, first spotted by RocketNews, is intended to be shaped similarly to a ninja scroll. The sausage is almost a foot long, at 11.8 inches — a full three inches longer than the bun.

According to IKEA Japan, the bun and sausage both contain edible bamboo charcoal, which the company website reports “is said to have detox proprieties.”

With the hot dog’s bizarre colour, a number of IKEA customers have taken to social media to share pictures of their own Ninja Dogs. Here are some examples:











The Ninja Dogs are being sold for 300 yen, or roughly $3, and will remain on IKEA Japan’s menu until the end of 2016, reports RocketNews.

IKEA isn’t alone in the trend of dying classic American foods black.

In 2014, Burger King launched the black Kumo Burger in Japan. Last year, the burger chain debuted a new black burger, topped with steak sauce, in the US.

