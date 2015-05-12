IKEA is opening a cafe with beds instead of tables

IKEA has found a bizarre new way to advertise its beds.

The furniture retailer is opening a pop-up cafe in London where customers will be invited to lounge on IKEA beds, instead of sit at tables, while they are served breakfast, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The beds can be reserved for 45-minute slots from 7 a.m. to noon.

After that, the beds will be made available for naps.

“You can sample a range of classic Scandinavian breakfast delicacies whilst enjoying some quiet time between the sheets,” the company says on its Facebook page. “Choose to relax in a single bed or cosy up in a double with a loved one where you will be waited on hand and foot by our serving staff.”

Sleep specialists will also be available to “offer advice on how you can get the best night’s sleep.”

Inviting customers to eat on its beds may sound like a strange idea, but it’s not too far-fetched for IKEA, which famously allows customers to nap in its stores.

IKEA is running the pop-up shop from May 18 to May 20 in Shoreditch.

