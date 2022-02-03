Ikea is offering 3D-printed vegan meatballs to job candidates while it interviews them

IKEA wants to recruit more than 150 new tech workers. Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images.

IKEA wants job candidates to pitch themselves while tasting 3D-printed vegan meatballs.

The 3D printer is designed to recreate the flavour, texture, and shape of the plant-based snack.

The company is hoping to recruit 150 new tech workers using the campaign.

Ikea is offering future employees the opportunity to interview for a job while sampling a serving of vegan meatballs printed by a machine.

The furniture company said it wanted to create a unique interview experience that will attract creative individuals, according to the company’s website.

Ikea plans to recruit more than 150 tech workers this year. It plans to do so by offering hopefuls the opportunity to discuss their ideas while snacking on a plant-based version of the popular product.

“We’re looking for down-to-earth data scientists, future architects, cyber guardians, unboxed engineers, and common sense-makers. People who want to co-create a better everyday life at home for the many with thin wallets,” said Karen Rivoire, an Ikea employer brand leader.

Machines are programmed to recreate the flavour, texture, and appearance of the meatball. IKEA

The retailer has been serving up conventionally produced vegan versions of the snack since 2020. But this is the first time it has experimented with recruitment using 3D-printed food.

According to the company’s website, the machines are designed to recreate the flavour, texture, and appearance of the meatball.

While introducing printed snacks to interview processes seems to be a new concept, 3D-printed food is not uncommon. Food can be made quickly by packing ingredients into capsules and printing them according to pre-selected patterns.

Ikea said the trial would prop up the company’s plans to make 50% of the main meals offered throughout its stores plant-based by 2025. So far, the company has not made any immediate plans to roll out the 3D plant balls in its store restaurants.