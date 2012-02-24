IKEA Is Finally Releasing Assembly Videos To Ease Your Frustration

Photo: Flickr/massdistraction

If you’ve ever bought furniture from IKEA, you probably have a war story about the hours spent figuring out how to assemble your purchase.That’s because the Swedish furniture powerhouse has long been notorious for its vague pictorial directions that in many cases left customers scratching their heads. We know we’ve had to dissemble at least a few Ikea offerings after realising we’d been looking at the wordless diagrams upside down or backwards.



IKEA officials must have been listening.

The store recently released on YouTube the first of what it says will be a series of instructional videos showing customers just exactly how the furniture is supposed to go together, reports Sarah Firshein at Curbed.

An store representative told Consumerist that the videos are an attempt at providing additional customer service.

“We understand that not everyone is a natural DIY-er at heart,” explains a rep for IKEA, “so we have created this fun, easy-to-follow video series as an additional tool to lend a helping hand to our customers.”

It’s a smart move.

Beyond the buzz the videos will create, its a good example of a company using technology to take customer service beyond the store walls and into people’s homes.

Customer frustration is a big thing that IKEA has to deal with, and this can only help.

Here’s one of the videos:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

