Ikea is now doing online shopping and home delivery in Australia

Photo: Jonathan Nackstrand/ AFP/ Getty Images.

Get excited people. Ikea has launched its first online shopping and home delivery service in Australia, starting with the ACT.

A click and collect trial for customers started in Tasmania earlier this month. But from today, customers in Canberra will not only be able to order online and collect in store, they can receive home delivery.

“We’re thrilled to be the first in the country to provide our customers with even more opportunities to able to purchase from IKEA,” Charmaine Hick, store manager for IKEA Canberra said.

“Since we opened a year ago we’ve been lucky enough to welcome almost 1.5 million visitors through our door. We’re hoping the introduction of our first complete online shopping service, including home delivery will help us to achieve our vision to provide a wide range of affordable, quality home furnishing products to even more of the many people of the ACT and beyond.”

As part of the business’ multichannel strategy, it has made investments in its distribution network, a mail order service for Tasmania, Wollongong and IKEA Business customers and opened more stores, the newest of which open this month in North Lakes Queensland. A Customer Distribution Centre is also expected to open in Sydney next year.

“For us, multichannel is not something we will roll-out to all Australians at the same time,” said Michael Donath, multichannel manager for Ikea.

“It’s about ensuring that we’re ready as an organisation to deliver a seamless experience for our customers wherever and whenever they choose to shop with IKEA. The ACT is an important market for us to launch our first full-service multichannel offering and we hope to take what is successful in this market into the regional areas surrounding the ACT in the coming months.”

Different fees will apply for the services. The click and collect service fee is $20, while home delivery costs will start from $79 and are dependent on location.

