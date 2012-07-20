IKEA Has Created An Augmented Reality catalogue—Here's Today's Ad Brief

Photo: Flickr / WarmSleepy

With the help of McCann Erickson, IKEA has created “a new kind of catalogue”—the kind of catalogue that uses augmented reality. Creativity reports that this is a huge, and somewhat risky, change for the furniture retailer. The catalogue’s readers, there is a circulation of 211, got test when the 61-year old catalogue changed its typeface from Futura to Veranda in 2009. The magazine will use Metaio’s image recognition software rather than QR codes. This video explains what to expect.Velti, a mobile marketing and ad tech company, teamed up with Harris Interactive and found that 40 per cent of those planning to watch the Olympics will be doing so on more than one device. In fact, 35 per cent of American adults will get coverage on their tablets and 27 per cent on their smartphones.



SAY Media, a digital publishing company that specialises in style, living, food, and tech, has raised $27 million in funding. The money comes from existing investors as well as new blood, including New Enterprise Associates (NEA), Shea Ventures, and Correlation Ventures.

After a four month review period, NASCAR has selected Ogilvy & Mather as its agency of record. Ogilvy beat out Leo Burnett and McCann Erickson North America for the account.

In case you were curious about Made—the new shop that was founded by two former CP+Bers and will employ Alex Bogusky as an advisor—here’s a statement announcing what to expect.

Agency Spy reports that Niklas Lindstrom is leaving BBDO to move back to Sweden, his home town, after spending two years at the agency.

You can now turn your favourite Instagram shots into chocolate bars with Cocoagraph.

Ad Age explains why Arianna Huffington appeared on a Toyota Ad that was playing on Tech Crunch. (They can run, but they can’t hide!)

Time Warner Cable and Hearst have finally reached an arrangement that will reinstate the 16 stations that stopped airing in 14 markets.

Shopkick, a location-based shopping app that gives customers rewards for actually venturing into stores, will now be integrated into over 800 Marcy’s locations.

