IKEA is recalling millions of chests and dressers that can tip over and fatally injure children. Here’s how you can get your money back and which specific products are being recalled.

Produced by Eames Yates. Original Reporting by Hayley Peterson.

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.