Ikea Fürni Coming For Your Sims, No Assembly Required

Finally, our dream delivered: An Ikea Ektorp sofa bed for our… virtual living room. EA’s (ERTS) newest add-on to its mega-hit ‘Sims’ franchise is a $20 add-on full of Swedish furniture, the NYT reports.



We like this idea: In-game product placement is a heck of a lot more interesting — and potentially more effective advertising for brands — than other in-game ads. We’d rather set our Sims up with a new Poang chair than see the Sprint (S) logo clutter up our ‘Madden’ game.

EA also has had similar Sims deals with H&M and Ford (F); future partners could include consumer electronics companies like Sony (SNE) or food retailers like Starbucks (SBUX).

In the meantime: Where are the virtual Ikea meatballs?

