IKEA has created the kitchen of 2025 -- and there's no stove or refrigerator

IKEA In 2025, refrigerators will be replaced by temperature controlled containers.

IKEA didn’t just imagine the kitchen of the future, it actually built it.

The Concept Kitchen 2025, a pop-up exhibit featured at EXPO Milano 2015, isn’t about your kitchen and its appliances doing all the work for you; its about helping you make thoughtful decisions about food and waste.

Innovations are everywhere. And much conventional thinking about what a kitchen actually requires has been thrown out the window. This is the kitchen reimagined for a time when the Internet of Things defines our lives.

The kitchen was developed with IDEO London, a global design firm, and college students focused on “the social, technological, and demographic forces that will impact how we behave around food in 2025.” Check out all the bells and whistles below.

Welcome to 2025. This is what your kitchen looks like. Not sure what to do with that tomato that's about to go bad? Place it on IKEA's Table for Living to get a quick and easy recipe. The aim here is to reduce food waste. All of the recipe information shows up on the table -- leave your iPad on the couch. For tiny apartment dwellers, the table eliminates the need for a stove. Hidden induction coils heat the inside of pots and pans rather than the surface to make the table amenable to working, cooking, or eating. Meanwhile, The Modern Pantry takes the doors off of your refrigerator to keep your eyes on your food, so you know what you have on hand and won't overbuy. Refrigerated food is stored in transparent containers that are temperature controlled via an induction-cooling technology that's embedded into the shelves. This piece of fish is placed inside a container labelled '2 degrees Celsius.' The shelf will keep it at that temperature until you're ready to use it. The Mindful Water System encourages responsible water use. It has two sinks: one for toxic 'black water' that goes out to the sewers and one for 'grey water' that is reused in the dishwasher or to water the plants above the sink. The Thoughtful Disposal System keeps us conscious of what we're throwing away. Trash is manually sorted, crushed, vacuum-sealed, and labelled for pick-up.

