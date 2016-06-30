IKEA built a smart kitchen of the future -- and it's unlike anything we've ever seen

IKEA teamed up with creative agency IDEO to create Concept Kitchen 2025 — a “living table” that brings inanimate objects to life using smart light projection from a camera above. Using ‘casual technology’ that offers guidance when needed but is hidden otherwise, the table can cook your food, help you prep, suggest recipes based on leftovers, charge your phone, reheat your coffee, or augment play.

Produced by Jenner Deal and Kara Cummings



Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.