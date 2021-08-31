Ikea wants to buy your unwanted Ikea furniture in exchange for store credit

Ikea customers will receive store credit for selling ‘gently used’ Ikea furniture to the retailer. Ashish Vaishnav/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

Ikea is piloting a buyback and resell service in its store in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

Members of its loyalty scheme can return “gently used” products in exchange for store credit.

The service is already up and running in 27 countries, including the UK and Canada.

Ikea would like to buy your unwanted Ikea furniture.

The Swedish group on Monday launched its “Buy Back & Resell” program in the US, through which it will purchase “gently used” Ikea furniture and other products in exchange for store credit.

Ikea is piloting the scheme for three weeks at its store in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania. It said its goal is to put the program in place at every Ikea store in the US.

The scheme is already up and running in 27 other countries including the UK, Canada, and Australia, The New York Times reported.

Retailers are under pressure to improve sustainability as customers increasingly put their “green” credentials to the test.

Ikea bills its Buy Back & Resell service as a sustainable and affordable option for customers, and one that will help it achieve its goal of becoming “climate positive” by 2030.

To take part in the scheme, customers must be signed up to the Ikea Family loyalty program. Products sold back to Ikea must be fully functional and assembled, and the retailer will take into account age, condition, and functionality before it agrees to buy anything.

Bookcases, shelf units, small tables, desks, and chairs are among the products that will be accepted, Ikea said in an FAQ section on its website. Recalled items, non-Ikea products, and certain furniture, including outdoor furniture, mattresses, and chests of drawers, won’t be part of the scheme.

Customers who are Ikea Family members fill out a form on the company’s website to receive a quote for the value of the furniture they want to sell to Ikea. They can take the quote, furniture, and buyback number to the Conshohocken store, where an employee will assess the value of the product in-person, Ikea said.

Insider has reached out to Ikea for comment on further information about the program.