IKEA Built An Awesome Rock Climbing Wall In France Using Its Own Furniture

Alyson Penn
IKEA wall franceFanny Reynaud

In order to celebrate the opening of an IKEA store in Clermont-Ferrand, France, the furniture store partnered with event communication agency ubi bene to erect a 30-foot-high rock and furniture climbing wall in the middle of town.

The interactive wall is made from real IKEA furniture and is manned by professional climbers to help those visitors who want to give it a shot.

Ikea Wall FranceFanny Reynaud

“As Clermont-Ferrand is a sporty city, IKEA wanted to give to the inhabitants an event that perfectly suits their needs,” said Vanessa Vannier from ubi bene. The four-day event is free and open to anyone.

Ikea wall FraceFanny Reynaud

