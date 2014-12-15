IKEA Russia Transforms A Movie Theatre Into A Giant Bedroom

Ikea Russia has found an innovative way to sell its beds with their new “Cinema of Love” movie theatre campaign.

The Swedish company has replaced traditional theatre seating with 17 twin-size beds as a way to bring people together by providing them with the comfort of being at home.

Produced by Devan Joseph. Video courtesy of Ikea.

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.