You can now actually buy products from IKEA's app in Australia

IKEA (Photo by Sjoerd van der Wal/Getty Images)

IKEA has launched a new app that finally lets customers purchase items.

Previously, you could only browse on the platform.

Customers can also create shopping lists and add items to their favourites.

IKEA Australia has revamped its app.

For the first time, customers can order furniture from the IKEA app, where previously you could only browse. The new app lets you search and purchase your items, and either use Click and Collect or have them delivered.

There are additional new features as well. You can create shopping lists and send them to your family and friends; check stock availability; and if you’re already in store, use the location finder to pinpoint which aisle a specific item is in.

Plus, you can check out customer reviews and save a list of your favourite items.

Image: IKEA

The app is available through the Apple Store and Google Play.

“Introducing the new IKEA App in Australia adds enhanced ease and convenience for customers wanting to shop with us and brings to life another channel within our multichannel retail offering,” IKEA Australia Digital Manager Giovanni Rutigliano said in a statement.

“The app provides a faster and smoother experience and importantly, lays the foundations for upgrades and enhanced features to be introduced in the coming months.”

In the future, IKEA sees the app being able to perform other functionalities. These include ‘scan and go’, where you can just scan an item and purchase it while you’re in the store, and ‘snap and search’ where you take a picture of a product and find a similar one at IKEA.

Earlier this year IKEA was named as one of the top 10 companies in Australia that had the best customer service during the coronavirus pandemic, according to KPMG.

IKEA made it onto the list as customers found its website easy to navigate when looking for products.

