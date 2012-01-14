Check Out The Apartment IKEA Just Built In The Middle Of A Paris Metro Station

Kim Bhasin
ikea metro apartment

Photo: ikeafrance on YouTube

Here’s a strange marketing stunt from IKEA. It built an apartment in the middle of the Auber metro station in Paris, and put five people in it to live for five days (via psfk).What’s the point of it?

The pop-up apartment is certainly a bizarre guerrilla marketing idea. It’s looking to promote how IKEA’s storage products can make a tiny apartment more habitable.

Putting people in the apartment essentially makes it a demo for passersby, and it has the benefit of being weird enough to get some attention from the rest of the world.

Pretty smart, IKEA.

Behold, an apartment in the middle of a metro station

Here's a close-up. Every room has windows to enhance the voyeuristic experience

It's not completely open, though. There's a front door with a bell

The kitchen's pretty large, actually

And it has a second table in the corner

By day, this is the main living area

And by night, it turns into someone's bed

See another strange promo by Starbucks

Check Out Starbucks' Fancy New Concept Store Made Out Of Shipping Containers >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.