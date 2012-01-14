Check Out The Apartment IKEA Just Built In The Middle Of A Paris Metro Station

Photo: ikeafrance on YouTube

Here’s a strange marketing stunt from IKEA. It built an apartment in the middle of the Auber metro station in Paris, and put five people in it to live for five days (via psfk).What’s the point of it?



The pop-up apartment is certainly a bizarre guerrilla marketing idea. It’s looking to promote how IKEA’s storage products can make a tiny apartment more habitable.

Putting people in the apartment essentially makes it a demo for passersby, and it has the benefit of being weird enough to get some attention from the rest of the world.

Pretty smart, IKEA.

