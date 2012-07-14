IKARIA, GREECE: The Oldest People On Earth Reveal The Secrets To Living Past 100

Photo: Jeremy Vandel/Flickr

There’s no magic bullet to living beyond the age of 100. But some places are on the right track. National Geographic writer Dan Buettner seeks out “Blue Zones,” a few pockets around the world where a higher number of people live for a remarkably long time.



The remote island of Ikaria in Greece is one hotspot of exceptional human longevity. Here, there are more healthy people over 90 than any other place on the planet.

Buettner and his team spent 15 months studying the centenarians of Ikaria. The trip was documented in a series of videos, in which the researchers identified eight major secrets to reaching a record-setting age.

