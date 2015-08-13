Rex Ryan and the Bills have grabbed the player the Jets cut for sucker-punching Geno Smith

IK Enemkpali, the linebacker who was cut by the Jets on Tuesday after breaking Geno Smith’s jaw with a sucker-punch, was claimed Wednesday by the Buffalo Bills. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport first broke the story:

Source: IK Enemkpali was claimed by the #Bills. For real. #Rex

— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 12, 2015

New #Bills LB IK Enemkpali is on his way to Buffalo as we speak. He’s given the organisation his side of the story.

— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 12, 2015

While the Bills are a division rival for the Jets, they are also home to former Jets head coach Rex Ryan, who was fired last season. Enemkpali was drafted by the Jets during Ryan’s tenure in New York, in 2014, so on a certain level it’s not all that surprising that Buffalo is where he landed.

The Bills and the Jets play in weeks 10 and 17 and there is a good chance both players will be on the field for those match-ups as Smith is expected to miss 6-10 weeks.

