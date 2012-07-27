A Legally Blind Archer Broke The First World Record Of The Olympics

Photo: YouTube

The first world record has fallen at the 2012 Summer Olympics, and it was legally blind South Korean archer Im Dong-hyun who did it in the ranking round for men’s individual archery.Im fired a score of 699 with his 72 arrows.



Archers get 10 points for hitting the bulls-eye, so Im earned dropped just 21 points out of a possible 720. According to the Telegraph, the previous record was 696.

Im’s record is astounding given his handicap — he suffers from myopia and has 20/100 vision in his right eye and 20/200 vision in his left eye. To aim at the target 70 meters away, Im tries to separate what he calls “blobs of colour.”

Unfortunately, only a select few media members and fellow archers saw the record fall — the ranking round happened at Lord’s Cricket Ground behind closed doors and was not broadcast, despite a good number of spectators showing up to try and watch.

