Banks Say Debt Swap Time Is Running Out In Greece, Key Issues Unresolved

Photo: http://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Athens-night-view1.jpg

Just out via Bloomberg…Banks — well, technically the institution for international finance, which represents them in negotiations — say time is running out to resolve plans to writedown and restructure Greek debt.



Key issues, they say, remain unresolved.

This has kind of been known for a while, that the agreement made last October was not coming along smoothly, but now they issues are being made public.

Greece will ikely default in March without a solution on this front, so time is of the essence.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.