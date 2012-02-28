IHOP Is Letting You Gorge On Free Pancakes For A Good Cause Tomorrow

Photo: Flickr/sm0re

On Feb. 28, better known as National Pancake Day, IHOP’s serving up free short stacks to customers for a full 15 hours (7 a.m. – 10 p.m.).



The event benefits the Children’s Miracle Network, to which diners can make an optional donation for every plate they scarf down.

The event raised more than $2.5 million last year, filling charitable bellies with 4 million pancakes. In its seven-year run, the event has raised $8.8 million and hopes to break the $10 million mark in 2012.

To find out where you can gorge yourself for a good cause, use the IHOP locator here.

And just in case you’re serious about swearing off carbs, you can still donate to the Children’s Miracle Network here.

