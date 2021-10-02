IHOP has opened its first Flip’d restaurant, which sells pancakes in bowls to customers on the go

IHOP opened its first Flip’d restaurant in Lawrence, Kansas, on September 21, with a grand opening a week later. IHOP has opened its first Flip’d restaurant in Kansas. Flip’d by IHOP

IHOP first announced plans to launch Flip'd restaurants in late 2019, which it described as "IHOP in fast-casual mode." Source: Insider

Flip'd sells IHOP food with a twist, and focuses on convenience and fast service. The company expects a lot of the customers to order their food as takeout. Source: Insider

But customers can still eat their meals on site, though the restaurants are much smaller than traditional IHOP locations. The Lawrence location has 55 seats, and its second location, set to open in New York City later this year, will have 25 seats, IHOP said. Sources: Insider , Dine Brands 2021 Q2 earnings call

Rather than table service, guests can order from a digital kiosk or directly at the counter …

… as well as online for delivery or collection. Source: Insider

Like IHOP, Flip'd focuses on breakfast foods. But unlike IHOP, many of the dishes will be delivered to customers or eaten on the go – so Flip'd is selling its pancakes in bowls. Source: Insider

As well as ordering set dishes, like IHOP's classic strawberry banana pancake, customers can also build their own pancake bowls with a variety of toppings, including fresh fruit, sauces, bacon, egg, and chocolate chips. Source: Insider

It sells burgers served in bowls, too. "Most of the menu items are not going to be what you could get at a regular IHOP," the company's president Jay Johns told Insider in May. Source: Insider