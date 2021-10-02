IHOP has opened its first Flip’d restaurant, which sells pancakes in bowls to customers on the go

- IHOP just opened its first fast-casual Flip’d restaurant in Kansas.
- Flip’d sells IHOP food with a twist, and focuses on convenience and fast service.
- This includes pancakes and burgers in bowl so you can eat them on-the-go.
IHOP opened its first Flip’d restaurant in Lawrence, Kansas, on September 21, with a grand opening a week later.
IHOP first announced plans to launch Flip’d restaurants in late 2019, which it described as “IHOP in fast-casual mode.”
Flip’d sells IHOP food with a twist, and focuses on convenience and fast service. The company expects a lot of the customers to order their food as takeout.
But customers can still eat their meals on site, though the restaurants are much smaller than traditional IHOP locations. The Lawrence location has 55 seats, and its second location, set to open in New York City later this year, will have 25 seats, IHOP said.
Sources: Insider, Dine Brands 2021 Q2 earnings call
Rather than table service, guests can order from a digital kiosk or directly at the counter …
… as well as online for delivery or collection.
Like IHOP, Flip’d focuses on breakfast foods. But unlike IHOP, many of the dishes will be delivered to customers or eaten on the go – so Flip’d is selling its pancakes in bowls.
As well as ordering set dishes, like IHOP’s classic strawberry banana pancake, customers can also build their own pancake bowls with a variety of toppings, including fresh fruit, sauces, bacon, egg, and chocolate chips.
It sells burgers served in bowls, too. “Most of the menu items are not going to be what you could get at a regular IHOP,” the company’s president Jay Johns told Insider in May.
An IHOP exec told The Lawrence Journal-World that in the first few days of opening, Flip’d’s breakfast, chicken, and beef sandwiches had been among the Lawrence location’s bestselling products.
Source: The Lawrence Journal-World