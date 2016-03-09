IHOP's president reveals the one personality trait that turns him off in a job interview

If you’re hoping to get hired at IHOP, whether as a chef or a top executive, it helps to know what the leadership team is looking for.

And there’s hardly a better time to find out than today, National Pancake Day, when you can score free flapjacks at IHOP locations across the country.

In honour of the holiday, this morning Business Insider sat down with IHOP’s president, Darren Rebelez, at an IHOP in East Harlem, New York City.

Rebelez said he looks for different traits and skills depending on the role the candidate’s applying for. But there’s one trait that can put you out of the running immediately, no matter which position you’re seeking: a big ego.

Here’s Rebelez:

It just doesn’t fit our culture. We don’t have room for it. I find that people with big egos, the work tends to be about themselves and not about the job itself or the company or the broader goals. I’m a big proponent of teamwork and so we don’t have a lot of room for that in a big-ego environment.

Interestingly, Whole Foods’ CEO Walter Robb said much the same thing in an interview with The Wall Street Journal. According to Robb, he eliminates people that display “a lack of humility and an over sense of self-promotion.”

So how do you show that you can share the spotlight during a job interview?

Steve Pogorzelski, group president of Monster.com Worldwide, told Fortune that when he asks candidates about their professional successes, he’s looking to see whether they take all the credit and say “I” instead of “we.”

Likewise, when he asks about their failures, he wants to see them own up to their mistakes.

Bottom line: You can and should showcase your skills and talents, but be sure to communicate that you can be a team player, too.

NOW WATCH: How to tell if someone is lying



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.